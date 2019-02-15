Pelicans' Julius Randle: Returns to starting lineup
Randle will start at forward in Thursday's tilt against the Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Randle hasn't started in any of the four games he's played since returning from his ankle injury. He averaged 27 minutes across those four outings and could see a slight uptick in minutes against Oklahoma City.
