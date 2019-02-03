Pelicans' Julius Randle: Ruled out Monday

Randle (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pacers.

Randle will miss his sixth straight game as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain. With Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic out as well, the Pelicans will continue to have to lean on the reserves in the frontcourt. More information on his status should come out in the coming days, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.