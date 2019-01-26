Pelicans' Julius Randle: Ruled out Saturday

Randle (ankle) has been ruled out Saturday against the Spurs.

As expected Randle won't play Saturday. It's unclear how long he'll be out as an official timeline has yet to be given, but the fifth-year forward can be considered day-to-day going forward. Look for Cheick Diallo to see additional run as the Pelicans are now without their top three frontcourt players with Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) joining Randle on the bench Saturday.