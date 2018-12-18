Pelicans' Julius Randle: Ruled out Wednesday
Randle (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.
Randle suffered a sprained right ankle Sunday against Miami, and it's apparently severe enough that he's already been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's contest. With Nikola Mirotic also out, the Pels will be significantly shorthanded up front, so Wes Johnson, Solomon Hill and even Jahlil Okafor could each see minutes.
