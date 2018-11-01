Randle had 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-6 FT) and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Golden State.

Randle also added a pair of assists, but he didn't look quite like himself, turning the ball over four times and finishing as a team-worst minus-23. The Kentucky product could still be hampered a bit by the toe injury that's landed him on the injury report for the last few games. He was designated as "questionable" leading up to Wednesday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories