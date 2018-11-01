Randle had 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-6 FT) and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Golden State.

Randle also added a pair of assists, but he didn't look quite like himself, turning the ball over four times and finishing as a team-worst minus-23. The Kentucky product could still be hampered a bit by the toe injury that's landed him on the injury report for the last few games. He was designated as "questionable" leading up to Wednesday's game.