Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 15 points off bench Monday
Randle registered 15 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 124-107 loss to the Celtics.
Randle has now attempted 10 free-throw in consecutive games, contributing to his higher point totals. It's concerning to see his minutes drop to 21 after playing 39 his last time out, but with Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis both scoring at a high clip, it is hard to find time for the three of them to all play.
