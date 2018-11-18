Randle managed 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over Denver.

Randle continued his push for sixth-man of the year honors, recording his fourth double-double from his last five games. He also had a season-high three steals in the victory, rounding out a solid all-around performance. Randle is a reliable source of points and rebounds despite his bench role, but just be aware that he is not the most defensive-minded player around.