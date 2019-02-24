Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 24 in win

Randle produced 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal over 28 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Randle got the bulk of the playing time in the frontcourt, and he put up another solid game in the absence of Anthony Davis (rest). Randle is a solid daily play any time Davis sits out - which should be often over the last leg of the NBA season.