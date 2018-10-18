Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win
Randle recorded 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 win over the Rockets.
Randle came off the bench and finished with more points than minutes. He was extremely effective both inside and out, showcasing a willingness to let it fly from deep. Randle made three-of-seven three-point attempts in three preseason appearances, but he hasn't made more than 0.2 threes per game or connected on over 27.8 percent in a single season thus far in his career. It appears as if Randle is aiming to add another wrinkle to his game, and he figures to be a factor in fantasy regardless of role.
