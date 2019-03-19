Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 30 points in Monday's win
Randle collected 30 points (14-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime win against the Mavericks.
Randle has been a man possessed of late, scoring at least 20 points in five straight games (and 10 of the last 11). Moreover, he continues to provide perhaps the most well-rounded stat lines of his career down the stretch here in 2018-19. For as long as Jrue Holiday (abdomen) is out, Randle is likely to maintain a massive usage rate and makes for an exceptional option across all formats.
