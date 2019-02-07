Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 31 after six-game layoff

Randle produced 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Randle (ankle) returned to action after missing six games to score a game-high 31 points. With Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) sidelined, Randle took on an expanded role on offense -- a role he's likely to continue filling should either player miss additional time or get traded.