Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores team-high 23 points Saturday

Randle had 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 loss to the Rockets.

Randle was productive across the board Saturday, continuing to flourish in his starting role. There has been no word on when Nikola Mirotic (ankle) will return meaning Randle will remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future. He is thriving with his new team and should be rostered everywhere.