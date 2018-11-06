Randle collected 26 points (10-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Randle was perfect Monday, connecting on everything from both the field and the free-throw line. As a bonus, the often perimeter shy Randle was 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Despite a couple of poor efforts, Randle appears to have settled in well to his sixth-man role, providing nice depth off the bench. Despite the strong performances of a number of players, the wins are simply not coming for the Pelicans right now. They will look to get things back on track Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.

More News
Our Latest Stories