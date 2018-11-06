Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores team-high 26 points in losing effort
Randle collected 26 points (10-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.
Randle was perfect Monday, connecting on everything from both the field and the free-throw line. As a bonus, the often perimeter shy Randle was 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Despite a couple of poor efforts, Randle appears to have settled in well to his sixth-man role, providing nice depth off the bench. Despite the strong performances of a number of players, the wins are simply not coming for the Pelicans right now. They will look to get things back on track Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will play Saturday, expected to come off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Team-high scoring total despite foot issue•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Available off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 11 off bench•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.