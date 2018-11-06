Randle collected 26 points (10-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Randle was perfect Monday, connecting on everything from both the field and the free-throw line. As a bonus, the often perimeter shy Randle was 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Despite a couple of poor efforts, Randle appears to have settled in well to his sixth-man role, providing nice depth off the bench. Despite the strong performances of a number of players, the wins are simply not coming for the Pelicans right now. They will look to get things back on track Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.