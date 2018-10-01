Randle recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason loss to the Bulls.

During his first action as a member of the Pelicans, Randle was in the starting five alongside Anthony Davis. Randle looked comfortable, getting both himself and his teammates involved. It remains unclear if he'll be the starter at power forward to open the season, though it's likely he'll see 24-plus minutes on a regular basis regardless.