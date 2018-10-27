Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting in place of Davis
Randle will start Saturday's game agains the Jazz, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
With Anthony Davis (elbow) out of action, Randle will move into he starting five at center and should be set for an increase in minutes. Randle was battling a plantar fascia injury heading into Saturday, but he'll continue to play through the ailment.
