Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting Saturday vs. Suns
Randle will start at power forward Saturday against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Randle will start with Nikola Mirotic (ankle) out. When seeing at least 24 minutes this season, Randle is averaging 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores team-high 26 points in losing effort•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will play Saturday, expected to come off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Team-high scoring total despite foot issue•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Available off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...