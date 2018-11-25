Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting Saturday
Randle will start at center Saturday against the Wizards, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Randle will draw the start with Anthony Davis (hip) out. In three prior starts this season, Randle has averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.5 minutes.
