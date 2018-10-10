Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting Wednesday
Randle (back) is starting Wednesday against the Heat.
With Anthony Davis getting the game off for rest, Randle will draw the start at center. Randle had previously been sidelined with a back injury suffered early in the preseason.
