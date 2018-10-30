Randle (foot) offered 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Pelicans' 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Despite battling plantar fasciitis, Randle took the court and ended up generating a game-high scoring total in the absence of Anthony Davis (elbow). The offseason acquisition has been been a solid contributor in each game thus far, although Monday's scoring total represented his first time clearing the 20-point mark since the regular-season opener against the Rockets. However, Randle continues to be heavily involved despite averaging a relatively modest 23.0 minutes off the bench, averaging a career-high 12.3 shot attempts per contest in the Pelicans' fast-paced attack.