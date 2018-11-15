Pelicans' Julius Randle: Struggles in Wednesday's loss
Randle had three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Timberwolves.
Randle committed four fouls and five turnovers despite seeing limited action. This is the first time through 14 games that Randle has failed to reach double figures in scoring and just the second time he earned less than 20 minutes. Nevertheless, Nikola Mirotic (ankle) suffered an injury in the closing moments of the game, which could result in Randle starting (and earning heavy minutes) during Friday's matchup with the Knicks. Even if Mirotic doesn't miss any time, Randle remains an excellent source of scoring and rebounding, particularly in comparison to most players coming off the bench.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Post double-double Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-double in win over Suns•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores team-high 26 points in losing effort•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will play Saturday, expected to come off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable for Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...