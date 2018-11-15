Randle had three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Randle committed four fouls and five turnovers despite seeing limited action. This is the first time through 14 games that Randle has failed to reach double figures in scoring and just the second time he earned less than 20 minutes. Nevertheless, Nikola Mirotic (ankle) suffered an injury in the closing moments of the game, which could result in Randle starting (and earning heavy minutes) during Friday's matchup with the Knicks. Even if Mirotic doesn't miss any time, Randle remains an excellent source of scoring and rebounding, particularly in comparison to most players coming off the bench.