Pelicans' Julius Randle: Team-high scoring total despite foot issue
Randle (foot) totaled 29 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in the Pelicans' 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Randle took the court after being listed as probable and served as the Pelicans' top scorer in the absence of Anthony Davis (elbow). The 2014 seventh overall pick's scoring total was a season high, and it marked the second time in the last three games Randle eclipsed the 20-point mark after only doing so once over the first five contests. The 23-year-old's reputation as a scorer and rebounder precedes him from his days as a Laker, and he's delivering on it once again with averages of 18.3 points and 7.6 boards over his first eight games.
