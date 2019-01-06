Pelicans' Julius Randle: Teases triple-double against Cavs
Randle scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 133-98 rout of the Cavaliers.
He led the Pelicans in boards and dimes en route to his 20th double-double of the season while tying Jrue Holiday for the team lead in scoring. Randle has dropped at least 20 points in six straight games and 13 of his last 15, averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 three-pointers over that stretch, and with Anthony Davis commanding most of the defensive attention in the New Orleans' frontcourt, Randle should continue steaming towards a career-best campaign.
