Randle produced 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Randle continues to thrive off the bench, with Monday's effort qualifying as his third straight game with at least a double-double and as his first triple-double in a Pelicans uniform. The fifth-year veteran has shot over 60.0 percent in his last three contests as well, and his energetic work on the boards has led to double-digit rebounds in five of his last six. Considering Randle is averaging 27.4 minutes in 10 November contests and 25.6 minutes on the season overall, his second-unit role is clearly affording him ample opportunity to churn out starter-quality numbers on a frequent basis.