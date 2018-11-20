Pelicans' Julius Randle: Triple-doubles in high-scoring win
Randle produced 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.
Randle continues to thrive off the bench, with Monday's effort qualifying as his third straight game with at least a double-double and as his first triple-double in a Pelicans uniform. The fifth-year veteran has shot over 60.0 percent in his last three contests as well, and his energetic work on the boards has led to double-digit rebounds in five of his last six. Considering Randle is averaging 27.4 minutes in 10 November contests and 25.6 minutes on the season overall, his second-unit role is clearly affording him ample opportunity to churn out starter-quality numbers on a frequent basis.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 21 points off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Puts up 19 points off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Post double-double Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-double in win over Suns•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.