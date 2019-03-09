Pelicans' Julius Randle: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss

Randle compiled 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, and seven assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-104 loss to the Raptors.

Randle handed out a team high assist total, stepping up in the absence of Jrue Holiday (abdomen). With Holiday out for at least a week, Randle is likely to assume the role of go-to-guy offensively, which will probably result in plenty of dimes during Sunday's bout with a Hawks team that, like the Pelicans, prefers to play fast.