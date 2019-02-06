Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will be game-time call

Randle (ankle) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

Coach Alvin Gentry said Randle is recovered from the sprained ankle that's shelved him for the last six contests, but the team could end up holding him out again as the trade deadline approaches. For now, Randle should be treated as a true game-time call, and that may also be the case for other Pelicans regulars.