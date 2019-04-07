Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will be rested Sunday
Randle will only play in an emergency situation in Sunday's game against the Kings, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
This will essentially be a night off to rest for Randle, who has taken on huge workloads in the second half of the season. Christian Wood will get the start at power forward in Randle's likely absence Sunday.
