Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will have minutes limit

Randle (ankle) will be available off the bench Wednesday against the Bulls but will have a minutes limit, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

Randle missed the last six contests with a sprained ankle, but he's been cleared to take the floor Wednesday, albeit with a minutes limit. It's unclear how much the forward will play, but his name has come up in trade talks, so the Pels will likely be cautious.

