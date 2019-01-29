Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will not play Tuesday

Randle (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

For the third straight game, Randle will join teammates Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) on the sideline while he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. This leave the Pelicans incredibly light on frontcourt depth and will result in Jahlil Okafor, Solomon Hill and Darius Miller all seeing extended minutes Tuesday. Okafor has been the biggest benefactor from these injuries, and he is coming off a 24-point, 15-rebound performance in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.