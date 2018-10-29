Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will play Monday
Randle (foot) will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Randle has been battling plantar fasciitis, but he'll be available to play Monday in Denver. With Anthony Davis (elbow) ruled out, Randle could see a slight uptick in minutes, although the Pelicans could elect to take it easy with the big man to prevent further injury.
