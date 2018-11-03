Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will play Saturday, expected to come off bench
Randle (foot) will play Saturday against the Spurs.
Randle has been dealing with plantar fasciitis but has yet to miss a game because of it. With Anthony Davis (elbow) playing, Randle is expected to come off the bench Saturday.
