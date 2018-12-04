Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will start Monday
Randle will start at power forward Monday against the Clippers.
Randle will enter the starting lineup for Monday's tilt against the Clippers with usual starter Nikola Mirotic (illness) out. Through 24 games this season, Randle is averaging 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.
