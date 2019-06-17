Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will test open market
Randle is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July after declining his $9 million player option for the 2019-20 season Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Randle put up career-high numbers last season, putting up 21.4 points, 8.7 boards and 3.1 assists over 73 games. He'll be free to sign with the team of his choice after becoming an unrestricted free agent.
