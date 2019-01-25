Pelicans' Julius Randle: Won't play Thursday

Randle will be held out of Thursday's game against Oklahoma City due to a right ankle sprain, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

Randle's injury wasn't disclosed until a few hours before tip, and it appears that either Darius Miller or Solomon Hill will draw the start in his stead. Randle figures to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward, with his next chance to take the court coming Saturday against San Antonio.