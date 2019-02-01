Pelicans' Julius Randle: Won't return Saturday
Randle (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Randle has yet to return to health after suffering a sprained right ankle, and the injury will sideline him for at least one more contest, his fifth straight. He'll likely be reevaluated prior to Monday's matchup with Indiana.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...