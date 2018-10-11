Randle isn't in Thursday's starting lineup against the Raptors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Randle figures to get the night to rest, although he could log some minutes off the bench. Nikola Mirotic, E'Twaun Moore and Anthony Davis are listed as the starting forwards with Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday starting at the two guard positions.

More News
Our Latest Stories