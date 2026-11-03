Matkovic finished Monday's 135-134 overtime win over the Grizzlies with 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

Matkovic delivered easily his best performance of the season, helping New Orleans to an impressive win over the previously undefeated Memphis. That makes three consecutive starts for Matkovic, during which time he has averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 3.0 combined steals and blocks. It appears as though he has secured himself the starting center spot, at least until Yves Missi returns from a knee injury. For now, he is definitely worth a look, even in standard leagues.