Matkovic posted two points (1-1 FG), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 16 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the 76ers.

It's the first time since Jan. 4 that Matkovic has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game. The second-year big has found a consistent role in New Orleans' frontcourt rotation, playing double-digit minutes with the second unit in 11 straight games while averaging 5.1 points, 3.0 boards, 0.9 blocks, 0.8 threes and 0.6 steals in 15.0 minutes.