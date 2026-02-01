Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Busy on defensive end in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic posted two points (1-1 FG), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 16 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the 76ers.
It's the first time since Jan. 4 that Matkovic has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game. The second-year big has found a consistent role in New Orleans' frontcourt rotation, playing double-digit minutes with the second unit in 11 straight games while averaging 5.1 points, 3.0 boards, 0.9 blocks, 0.8 threes and 0.6 steals in 15.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Limited again in loss•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Reverting to bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Making first start of season•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Limited to 14 minutes•