Matkovic had 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Friday's 115-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his fifth straight start in place of Yves Missi (knee), Matkovic was mainly used as a stretch big, with his three boards being his lowest mark so far during his stint in the starting five. The third-year center is averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 22.8 minutes in his new role while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and a sizzling 56.5 percent (13-for-23) from beyond the arc.