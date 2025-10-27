Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (back) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against Boston, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Matkovic is all set to make his season debut Monday. With several injuries in the frontcourt, Matkovic does have a decent opportunity to carve out a role for himself.
