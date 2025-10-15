Matkovic didn't return from the locker room after halftime of Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets due to right elbow soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Matkovic returned to the bench after spending the entire third quarter in the locker room. He was seen with an ice pack on his elbow. If the 24-year-old big man is unable to return, he'll finish with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across nine minutes.