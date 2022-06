Matkovic was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 52 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Last season with KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 22.1 minutes. He was also named Adriatic League Liga ABA Round 7 MVP. Matkovic is expected to be stashed overseas.