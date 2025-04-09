Matkovic notched 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Nets.

On top of filling the box score, Matkovic co-led the Pelicans in scoring alongside Antonio Reeves on Tuesday. The 2022 second-rounder has averaged 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 62.5 percent from the field in 21.3 minutes across his last seven contests. Matkovic has notched double-digit points in each of these appearances.