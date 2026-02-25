Matkovic finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.

Matkovic recorded a season-high three blocks in the win, providing a big lift off the bench on both sides of the floor. His workloads haven't been large enough for him to make a consistent impact in fantasy, however. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 16.6 minutes with 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.