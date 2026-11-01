Matkovic closed Saturday's 121-99 victory over Atlanta with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 18 minutes.

In his second start of the 2026-27 campaign, Matkovic led the Pelicans with a season-high 10 rebounds and was two points shy from recording his first double-double since March 16 against the Mavericks. Yves Missi is recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee and is considered week-to-week, so Matkovic figures to remain in New Orleans' starting lineup for as long as the former is out of action.