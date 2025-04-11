Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Matkovic is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat with left hamstring soreness.

Matkovic logged 30 minutes against the Bucks on Thursday, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and one steal. However, he could be held out for injury maintenance Friday. If Matkovic is unable to go, there would be more minutes available for Kylor Kelley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

More News