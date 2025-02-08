Matkovic is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to a non-COVID illness.
Matkovic was inserted into the starting lineup in New Orleans' most recent outing but could be forced to sit out Saturday. If Matkovic is ultimately downgraded to out against Sacramento, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates to receive increased playing time.
