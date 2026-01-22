Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Limited again in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic supplied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Pistons.
Matkovic failed to score more than five points for the sixth time in the past eight games, continuing to play as a third-string center option behind Derik Queen and Yves Missi. Although he appears to have carved out a regular spot in the rotation, at this point, it is not substantial enough to warrant any real fantasy attention. In 14 games over the past month, he has averaged just 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.
