Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Listed out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Matkovic will be sidelined for a second straight game Friday. It remains to be seen if he will be available for Saturday's game against the Hawks. With Derik Queen and Yves Missi moving ahead of him on the depth chart, minutes may be hard to come by for Matkovic.
