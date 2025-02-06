Matkovic is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Matkovic will make his first NBA start, supplanting Javonte Green in the first unit against Denver. Matkovic logged five points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes against the Nuggets on Monday.
