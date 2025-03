Matkovic is not part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers.

The Pelicans will give Keion Brooks an opportunity in the starting five Monday, sending Matkovic into a reserve role. Matkovic has averaged 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 20.9 minutes across his last nine games off the bench.